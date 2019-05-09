Frisbee leads San Jose to 2-0 win over Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Matt Frisbee allowed just one hit over six innings, leading the San Jose Giants over the Modesto Nuts in a 2-0 win on Thursday.

Frisbee (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out five.

San Jose scored its runs when Orlando Garcia hit a solo home run in the fifth inning and Ryan Kirby hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Sam Tuivailala (0-1) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit while striking out one in the California League game.

The Nuts were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Giants' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.