Garcia’s single leads Iowa over Memphis in 11 innings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Robel Garcia hit a two-run single in the top of the 11th inning to help lead the Iowa Cubs to a 9-8 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Thursday.

The single came after an RBI single by Wynton Bernard that gave the Cubs the lead earlier in the inning. Iowa later added another run when Ian Happ hit an RBI single to score Dixon Machado.

Memphis attempted a comeback in the bottom of the inning, scoring on a single by Rangel Ravelo that brought home Tyler O'Neill. In the following at-bat, Joe Hudson hit a two-run home run to cut the Iowa lead to 9-8. However, the rally ended when Dakota Mekkes got Ramon Urias to ground out to end the game.

The Cubs scored one run in the 10th before Memphis answered in the bottom of the inning when Drew Robinson hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Edmundo Sosa to tie the game 5-5.

Machado singled twice, scoring two runs in the win.

Tim Collins (1-0) got the win in relief while Jesus Cruz (1-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Ravelo homered, doubled and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Redbirds.