Norzagaray’s single leads Laguna to 7-6 win over Leon

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Ciro Norzagaray hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Algodoneros Union Laguna to a 7-6 win over the Bravos de Leon on Thursday.

The single by Norzagaray, part of a two-run inning, gave the Algodoneros a 6-5 lead before Missael Rivera hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Leon cut into the deficit on a solo home run by Carlos Lopez.

Edgar Gomez (1-3) got the win in relief while Fredy Quintero (1-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Lopez homered and singled twice, scoring three runs for the Bravos. Matt Clark homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.