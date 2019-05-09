Tucker’s homer leads Round Rock to 8-6 win over Omaha

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Round Rock Express to an 8-6 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday.

The home run by Tucker scored Taylor Jones to give the Express a 7-4 lead.

After Round Rock added a run in the sixth on a single by Yordan Alvarez, the Storm Chasers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Samir Duenez hit a two-run home run.

Myles Straw singled twice, scoring two runs for Round Rock.

Brady Rodgers (4-0) got the win in relief while Omaha starter Josh Staumont (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.