Toro hits walk-off single in 10th, Corpus Christi beats Amarillo 6-5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Abraham Toro hit a walk-off two-run single in the 10th inning, as the Corpus Christi Hooks defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles 6-5 on Thursday.

The Sod Poodles took a 5-4 lead in the top of the 10th when Brad Zunica hit an RBI single, scoring Hudson Potts.

Toro homered and singled twice, driving in three runs in the win.

Kit Scheetz (2-0) got the win in relief while Blake Rogers (1-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

The Sod Poodles left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss.