Mieses’ single leads Springfield to 7-4 win over NW Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Johan Mieses hit a two-run single in the third inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to a 7-4 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Thursday.

The single by Mieses capped a three-run inning and gave the Cardinals a 3-1 lead after Justin Williams hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Cardinals later tacked on four runs in the sixth, including a solo home run by Chris Chinea.

Springfield southpaw Austin Warner (1-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing four runs on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Jace Vines (1-4) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings.

For the Naturals, Khalil Lee homered and tripled, scoring two runs.