Rollin’s homer leads Frisco to 13-2 win over Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Franklin Rollin hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Frisco RoughRiders to a 13-2 win over the Midland RockHounds on Thursday.

The home run by Rollin scored Tony Sanchez and Michael De Leon to give the RoughRiders a 4-0 lead.

The RockHounds cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Jonah Heim hit an RBI single, driving in Luis Barrera.

Frisco later scored in four additional innings, including a five-run sixth, when Andretty Cordero hit a bases-clearing double to help finish off the blowout.

Frisco right-hander Emerson Martinez (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter James Naile (3-3) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over five innings.

Heim singled three times for the RockHounds.

Frisco improved to 8-4 against Midland this season.