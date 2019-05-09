Hernandez’s single leads Down East to 7-4 win over Myrtle Beach

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Yonny Hernandez hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Down East Wood Ducks to a 7-4 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Thursday. With the loss, the Pelicans snapped a five-game winning streak.

The single by Hernandez came in the midst of a seven-run inning and tied the game 4-4. Later in the inning, Down East took the lead when Yanio Perez scored on a groundout and then added to it when Ryan Dorow hit a two-run single.

Myrtle Beach went up 4-0 on an RBI single by Zach Davis in the fourth inning.

Joe Kuzia (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Brendan King (0-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

With the win, Down East improved to 8-2 against Myrtle Beach this season.