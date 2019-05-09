Carrera, Weber lead South Bend to 4-1 win over Peoria

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Andy Weber doubled and singled twice, and Faustino Carrera allowed just four hits over 5 2/3 innings as the South Bend Cubs topped the Peoria Chiefs 4-1 on Thursday.

Carrera (3-2) allowed one run while striking out five to get the win.

South Bend started the scoring in the second inning when Jonathan Sierra scored on a double play and Levi Jordan hit an RBI single.

After South Bend added a run in the third when Cole Roederer scored on an error, the Chiefs cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Brady Whalen hit an RBI single, bringing home Ivan Herrera.

The Cubs tacked on another run in the seventh when Christopher Morel scored on a groundout.

Alvaro Seijas (1-4) went five innings, allowing three runs and eight hits while striking out two in the Midwest League game.