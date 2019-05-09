Ornelas’ run leads Hickory to 6-2 win over Asheville

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Jonathan Ornelas scored on a forceout in the fourth inning, leading the Hickory Crawdads to a 6-2 win over the Asheville Tourists on Thursday.

The forceout, part of a three-run inning, gave the Crawdads a 1-0 lead before Jose Almonte hit a two-run double later in the inning.

The Tourists cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Kyle Datres scored on a groundout and Cade Harris scored on a wild pitch.

The Crawdads later added a run in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Sherten Apostel hit an RBI single, while Almonte hit a two-run double in the eighth.

Tai Tiedemann (1-0) got the win in relief while Asheville starter Shelby Lackey (1-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.