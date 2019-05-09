Flores, Nolan fuel 5-2 Birmingham win over Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Nate Nolan hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Bernardo Flores hurled six scoreless innings as the Birmingham Barons defeated the Jackson Generals 5-2 on Thursday.

The home run by Nolan scored Trey Michalczewski to give the Barons a 2-0 lead.

After Birmingham added three runs, the Generals cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Jeffrey Baez hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Pavin Smith.

Flores (2-4) allowed five hits while striking out three and walking one to pick up the win.

Emilio Vargas (1-1) went six innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out nine and walked two.

For the Generals, Drew Ellis doubled and singled.

Despite the loss, Jackson is 6-3 against Birmingham this season.