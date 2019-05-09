Connell’s single leads Hagerstown to 5-1 win over Lakewood

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Justin Connell hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Hagerstown Suns to a 5-1 win over the Lakewood BlueClaws on Thursday.

The single by Connell scored Nic Perkins and Trey Vickers to give the Suns a 2-1 lead.

The Suns later added two runs in the sixth and one in the eighth. In the sixth, Israel Pineda hit an RBI double, while Vickers hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Hagerstown left-hander Tim Cate (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jhordany Mezquita (1-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after he allowed two runs on just one hit over 4 1/3 innings.