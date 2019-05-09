Milone’s homer leads Charlotte to 3-1 win over St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Thomas Milone hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs to a 3-1 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Thursday.

The home run by Milone scored Carl Chester to give the Stone Crabs a 2-1 lead.

The Stone Crabs tacked on another run in the seventh when Taylor Walls hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Zach Rutherford.

Stephen Woods (1-0) got the win in relief while Carlos Hernandez (0-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.