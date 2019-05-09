Anchia leads West Virginia to 11-1 win over Augusta

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Jake Anchia hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the West Virginia Power defeated the Augusta GreenJackets 11-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Anchia hit a three-run shot in the first inning off Jesus Ozoria and then hit a two-run homer in the third off Preston White. Ryan Ramiz doubled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win.

West Virginia right-hander Clay Chandler (4-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Ozoria (0-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing five runs and three hits while only recording two outs.

Shane Matheny homered and singled for the GreenJackets.