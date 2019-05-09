Oakland looks for series sweep over Reds

Cincinnati Reds (15-22, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (17-21, fifth in the NL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tanner Roark (2-1, 3.82 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (2-0, 2.12 ERA, .94 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland can secure a series sweep over Cincinnati with a win.

The Athletics are 12-8 on their home turf. Oakland's team on-base percentage of .315 is fourth in the American League. Marcus Semien leads the lineup with an OBP of .379.

The Reds are 6-14 on the road. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .210 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Jose Iglesias leads the team with a mark of .286. The Athletics won the last meeting 5-4. Liam Hendriks secured his first victory and Jurickson Profar went 1-for-6 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Robert Stephenson registered his first loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Semien leads the Athletics with 42 hits and is batting .288. Profar is 8-for-28 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 20 RBIs and is batting .216. Derek Dietrich is 7-for-22 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .217 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Reds: 4-6, .213 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Athletics Injuries: Blake Treinen: day-to-day (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Mark Canha: 10-day IL (wrist), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).