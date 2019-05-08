Long hits grand slam, leads Tacoma over Reno

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Shed Long hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to a 6-5 win over the Reno Aces on Wednesday.

The grand slam by Long scored Austin Nola, Ian Miller, and Kristopher Negron and was the game's last scoring play.

Nick Rumbelow (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Marc Rzepczynski (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Kevin Cron homered and singled twice, driving in two runs for the Aces.