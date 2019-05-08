Bouchard’s double leads Lancaster to 4-3 win over Stockton

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Sean Bouchard hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Lancaster JetHawks to a 4-3 win over the Stockton Ports on Wednesday.

The double by Bouchard, part of a two-run inning, tied the game 3-3 before Matt McLaughlin hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Kenny Koplove (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jesus Zambrano (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.