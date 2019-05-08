Bain, Cintron fuel 6-1 Visalia win over Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Jancarlos Cintron had three hits and two RBI, and Jeff Bain allowed just three hits over five innings as the Visalia Rawhide defeated the Lake Elsinore Storm 6-1 on Wednesday.

Bain (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked two while allowing one run.

Visalia got on the board first in the third inning when Jorge Perez and Jose Caballero scored on an error and Cintron scored on a wild pitch.

Lake Elsinore answered in the bottom of the inning when Robbie Podorsky hit an RBI single, driving in Esteury Ruiz to cut the deficit to two.

Ronald Bolanos (3-1) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and eight hits in the California League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

For the Storm, Podorsky reached base four times.