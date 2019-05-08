Gallen leads New Orleans to 5-2 win over San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Zac Gallen allowed just two hits over seven innings, leading the New Orleans Baby Cakes over the San Antonio Missions in a 5-2 win on Wednesday.

Gallen (5-0) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked three while allowing one run.

New Orleans started the scoring in the first inning when Isan Diaz and JT Riddle scored when a runner was thrown out.

San Antonio answered in the bottom of the inning when Tyler Saladino hit an RBI double, scoring Corey Ray to cut the deficit to one.

The Baby Cakes later tacked on three runs in the seventh when Austin Dean hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Matt Snyder to secure the victory.

Bubba Derby (0-2) went five innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out three and walked four.

New Orleans took advantage of some erratic San Antonio pitching, drawing a season-high eight walks in its victory.