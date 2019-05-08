Helman’s single leads Fort Myers to 4-3 win over Charlotte

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Michael Helman hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give the Fort Myers Miracle a 4-3 win over the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Wednesday.

Ben Rortvedt scored on the play after he was hit with a pitch, advanced to second on a single by Malique Ziegler and then went to third on a single by Ziegler.

The single by Helman scored Rortvedt to give the Miracle a 4-3 lead.

Lewin Diaz doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs in the win.

Melvi Acosta (2-0) got the win in relief while Alex Valverde (2-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.