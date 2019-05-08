Donahue’s homer leads Tennessee to 6-5 win over Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Christian Donahue hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Tennessee Smokies to a 6-5 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Wednesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Smokies and a five-game winning streak for the Lookouts.

The home run by Donahue scored Vimael Machin and Robel Garcia to give the Smokies a 6-3 lead.

The Lookouts cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Alfredo Rodriguez and TJ Friedl hit RBI singles.

Starter Thomas Hatch (1-4) got the win while Wyatt Strahan (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Southern League game.

Rodriguez had four hits, while Friedl and Tyler Stephenson recorded three apiece for Chattanooga in a losing effort. The Lookouts failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.