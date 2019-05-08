Bradley, Mathias lead the way for Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Bobby Bradley was a triple short of the cycle, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Columbus Clippers beat the Charlotte Knights 6-2 on Wednesday.

Mark Mathias reached base four times for Columbus.

Columbus took the lead in the first when Bradley hit a two-run double and then scored on an out.

The Knights cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Zack Collins drew a bases-loaded walk and Adam Engel got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The Clippers later added two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. In the sixth, Brandon Barnes hit a two-run double, while Bradley hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Columbus right-hander Asher Wojciechowski (3-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jordan Guerrero (1-4) took the loss in the International League game after allowing three runs and eight hits over five innings.

Danny Mendick doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the Knights.