Gonzalez leads Palm Beach to 2-1 win over Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Edgar Gonzalez struck out 11 over 6 1/3 innings, leading the Palm Beach Cardinals over the Daytona Tortugas in a 2-1 win on Wednesday.

Gonzalez (2-5) allowed one run and six hits to get the win.

Palm Beach went up 2-0 in the sixth after Zach Kirtley hit a solo home run.

Daytona answered in the bottom of the inning when Drew Mount scored when a runner was caught stealing to cut the deficit to one.

Ryan Lillie (0-3) went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits while striking out six to take the tough loss in the Florida State League game.

With the win, Palm Beach improved to 5-2 against Daytona this season.