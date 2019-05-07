LEADING OFF: Reds deal with odd delays, Rendon miffed

CORRECTS SPELLING TO BUCKNOR, INSTEAD OF BUCKNORN - Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez argues with home plate umpire CB Bucknor during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Milwaukee. AP Photo

A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday:

WHAT NOW?

The Cincinnati Reds have had two straight games delayed at the start because of unusual circumstances.

On Monday at home against San Francisco, the Reds were held up for about 20 minutes because a swarm of bees flew onto the field at Great American Ball Park.

On Tuesday, their game at Oakland began more than 90 minutes late because of a lighting problem at the Coliseum. A bank of lights above the upper deck in left field that had been only partially lit started to flicker on as the game got underway.

STEAMED

Nationals star Anthony Rendon had a rough and frustrating return to the lineup after missing 14 games because of a bruised left elbow caused when he was hit by a pitch.

He went into Tuesday night's game at Milwaukee batting .356, then in his first at-bat was plunked in the upper ribcage by a pitch from Adrian Houser — the pitch barely missed Rendon's left elbow.

With two on and two outs in the seventh, Rendon was called out on strikes and immediately turned to argue with plate umpire CB Bucknor. Rendon pointed with his bat to a spot in the dirt off the plate before being ejected. After the game, Rendon tacked up at his locker a picture of the pitch missing the strike zone.

WELCOME

Wilmer Font starts for the Mets just two days after being acquired from Tampa Bay for a player to be named or cash. New York made the trade to help fortify its banged-up pitching staff — Jason Vargas is out with a hamstring injury and Steven Matz is dealing with a forearm issue.

Font was 1-0 with a 5.79 ERA in 10 relief appearances for the Rays. He made the only five starts of his big league career last year. The 28-year-old righty will face the Padres at Petco Park.

FOUR FOR FIVE

Texas right-hander Shelby Miller (1-2, 7.99 ERA) has allowed exactly four runs in each of his last five starts, including a loss against the Pirates last week. He'll try to break that streak when he faces Pittsburgh at PNC Park.