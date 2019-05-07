Nay leads Chattanooga to 8-5 win over Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Mitch Nay hit a three-run double in the second inning, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts to an 8-5 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday.

The double by Nay gave the Lookouts a 7-3 lead and capped a seven-run inning for Chattanooga. Earlier in the inning, Chattanooga took the lead when Ibandel Isabel hit a two-run single.

The Lookouts tacked on another run in the fourth when Isabel hit an RBI double, scoring Taylor Trammell.

Victor Payano (2-0) got the win in relief while Tennessee starter Justin Steele (0-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.