Proctor’s homer leads Bowling Green to 4-3 win over Burlington

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Ford Proctor hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 4-3 win over the Burlington Bees on Tuesday.

The home run by Proctor, part of a three-run inning, gave the Hot Rods a 2-1 lead before Connor Hollis and Kaleo Johnson scored when a runner was thrown out later in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Burlington cut into the lead on a home run by D.C. Arendas that scored Alexis Olmeda.

Cristofer Ogando (2-0) got the win in relief while Luis Alvarado (2-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.