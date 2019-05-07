Lee’s single leads Binghamton to 3-1 win over Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Braxton Lee hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a 3-1 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday.

The single by Lee capped a three-run inning and gave the Rumble Ponies a 3-1 lead after Andres Gimenez hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, Harrisburg broke a scoreless tie on a solo home run by Drew Ward.

Starter Anthony Kay (3-2) got the win while Joan Baez (2-1) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.