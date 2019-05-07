Sands’ single leads Tampa to 4-1 win over Dunedin

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Donny Sands hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Tampa Tarpons to a 4-1 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The single by Sands, part of a two-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Pablo Olivares scored on a double play later in the inning.

After Tampa added two runs in the eighth on a home run by Steven Sensley, the Blue Jays cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Cullen Large scored on a wild pitch.

Matt Frawley (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Turner Larkins (3-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.