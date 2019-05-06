Kirtley, Gonzalez lift Palm Beach over Daytona in a 13-10 slugfest

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Zach Kirtley homered and doubled, driving home four runs as the Palm Beach Cardinals topped the Daytona Tortugas 13-10 on Monday.

Yariel Gonzalez doubled and singled twice with two runs for Palm Beach.

Palm Beach went up 5-0 in the second after Nick Dunn scored on a groundout and Kirtley hit a two-run home run.

Daytona answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs to get within two, including an RBI single by Alejo Lopez and an RBI double by Jonathan India.

Zach Prendergast (1-0) got the win in relief while Daytona starter Michael Byrne (1-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Palm Beach hit a season-high five doubles in its victory.

Several Tortugas chipped in at the plate, as six players collected at least two hits. Mark Kolozsvary homered and doubled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair. The Tortugas also recorded a season-high 16 base hits.

Palm Beach improved to 4-1 against Daytona this season.