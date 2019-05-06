Spillane’s homer leads Dayton to 5-4 win over Clinton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Bren Spillane hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Dayton Dragons to a 5-4 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Monday.

The home run by Spillane scored Shard Munroe and was the game's last scoring play.

Carlos Rivero hit a solo home run in the third inning to help give the Dragons a 3-1 lead. The LumberKings came back to take a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning when Will Banfield hit a three-run double.

Julio Pinto (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Tyler Mitzel (1-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Banfield tripled and doubled, driving home three runs for the LumberKings.