Harvey, Rifaela lead Bowie to 10-5 win over Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Ademar Rifaela homered twice and had three hits, and Hunter Harvey tossed six scoreless innings as the Bowie Baysox defeated the Altoona Curve 10-5 on Monday.

Harvey (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing two hits.

Bowie went up 6-0 in the fifth after Carlos Perez hit a three-run home run.

After Bowie added a run in the seventh on a home run by Rifaela, the Curve cut into the deficit with five runs in the eighth inning, including two RBI each from Bligh Madris and Jerrick Suiter.

James Marvel (3-3) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and 10 hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked one.