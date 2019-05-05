Peguero hits walk-off homer in 11th, Monclova beats Campeche 7-6

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Francisco Peguero hit a walk-off solo homer with one out in the 11th inning, as the Acereros del Norte topped the Piratas de Campeche 7-6 on Sunday. With the victory, the Acereros swept the three-game series.

The Acereros tied the game 6-6 in the bottom of the ninth when Chris Carter hit a solo home run.

Reliever Adam Quintana (2-0) went one scoreless inning, striking out two to pick up the win. Francisco Haro (0-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Mexican League game.

Carter homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair in the win. Peguero homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.

For the Piratas, Jay Austin doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base.