Diaz’s sac fly leads Quintana Roo to 9-7 win over Oaxaca

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Frank Diaz drove in Justin Greene with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, leading the Tigres de Quintana Roo to a 9-7 win over the Guerreros de Oaxaca on Sunday.

Michael Choice hit an RBI double in the third inning to help give the Tigres a 5-2 lead. The Guerreros came back to take a 7-5 lead in the fourth inning when they put up five runs, including a bases-clearing double by Samar Leyva.

Quintana Roo tied the game 7-7 in the fifth when Brian Hernandez hit a two-run home run.

Carlos Frias (1-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Oaxaca starter Hector Galvan (0-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Despite the loss, Oaxaca is 4-2 against Quintana Roo this season.