Bandy’s double leads Nashville to 7-5 win over Memphis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Jett Bandy hit a bases-clearing double in the third inning, leading the Nashville Sounds to a 7-5 win over the Memphis Redbirds in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The double by Bandy capped a four-run inning and gave the Sounds a 6-4 lead after Patrick Wisdom hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Sounds tacked on another run in the sixth when Willie Calhoun hit an RBI single, driving in Zack Granite.

Jeffrey Springs (2-0) got the win in relief while Chris Ellis (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Redbirds, Lane Thomas doubled and singled, also stealing a base.

The teams split the doubleheader after Memphis won the first game 11-2.