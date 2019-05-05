Ciuffo’s sac fly leads Durham to 6-2 win over Gwinnett

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Nick Ciuffo drove in Jake Smolinski with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, leading the Durham Bulls to a 6-2 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Sunday.

The sacrifice fly by Ciuffo came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Bulls a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Christian Arroyo scored on a groundout.

The Bulls later tacked on two runs in the fifth when Kean Wong hit a solo home run and Smolinski hit a sacrifice fly to secure the victory.

Colin Poche (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Gwinnett starter Bryse Wilson (0-3) took the loss in the International League game.