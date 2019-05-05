Rodriguez’s single leads Chattanooga to 7-4 win over Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Alfredo Rodriguez hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 7-4 win over the Birmingham Barons on Sunday.

The single by Rodriguez capped a two-run inning and gave the Lookouts a 5-4 lead after Michael Beltre hit an RBI triple earlier in the inning.

The Lookouts later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Jose Siri and Taylor Trammell hit RBI singles to secure the victory.

Juan Martinez (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Birmingham starter Felix Paulino (3-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

In the losing effort, the Barons recorded a season-high five extra base hits. For the Barons, Luis Robert doubled three times, driving home three runs.