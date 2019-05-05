Clemens hits two homers as Lakeland gets past Bradenton 10-5

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Kody Clemens hit a pair of homers, leading the Lakeland Flying Tigers to a 10-5 win over the Bradenton Marauders on Sunday.

A.J. Simcox and Zac Shepherd also homered for the Flying Tigers.

The home runs by Clemens, both solo shots, came in the second off Max Kranick and in the seventh off Gavin Wallace.

Lakeland left-hander Tarik Skubal (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Kranick (1-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over four innings.

In the losing effort, the Marauders hit a season-high four home runs. Lucas Tancas homered and doubled for the Marauders. Robbie Glendinning homered and doubled.