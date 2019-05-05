O’Neill, Knizner lift Memphis over Nashville 11-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Tyler O'Neill homered twice, driving in four runs and scoring a pair as the Memphis Redbirds beat the Nashville Sounds 11-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Andrew Knizner homered and doubled with two RBIs for Memphis.

Down 1-0, the Redbirds took the lead for good with eight runs in the second inning. The Redbirds sent 11 men to the plate as O'Neill hit a two-run home run and Knizner hit a solo home run en route to the seven-run lead.

The Redbirds later scored three runs in the fourth to put the game out of reach.

Memphis left-hander Genesis Cabrera (1-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Richelson Pena (1-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed 11 runs and 10 hits over 3 2/3 innings.