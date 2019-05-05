Sands, Banuelos lead Cedar Rapids to 4-0 win over Dayton

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- David Banuelos homered and had two hits, and Cole Sands allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Cedar Rapids Kernels beat the Dayton Dragons 4-0 on Sunday.

Sands (1-0) struck out six to pick up the win.

In the bottom of the first, Cedar Rapids scored on a double by Chris Williams that brought home Gabriel Maciel. In the following at-bat, Gilberto Celestino hit an RBI single, bringing home Williams to give the Kernels a 2-0 lead. The Kernels then added single runs in the second and seventh innings. In the second, Banuelos scored on a single before he hit a solo home run in the seventh.

James Marinan (1-3) went seven innings, allowing four runs and nine hits while striking out five in the Midwest League game.

The Dragons were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Kernels' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.