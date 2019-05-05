Chambers’ sac fly leads Columbia to 3-1 win over Lexington

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Chase Chambers drove in Ronny Mauricio with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, leading the Columbia Fireflies to a 3-1 win over the Lexington Legends on Sunday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Fireflies.

The sacrifice fly by Chambers, part of a two-run inning, gave the Fireflies a 1-0 lead before Mark Vientos scored on an error later in the inning.

Lexington answered in the top of the next frame when Juan Carlos Negret scored on a forceout to cut the deficit to one.

The Fireflies tacked on another run in the fifth when Brian Sharp hit a solo home run.

Columbia right-hander Colin Holderman (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jonathan Bowlan (1-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after he allowed three runs on just three hits over five innings.

Despite the loss, Lexington is 5-2 against Columbia this season.