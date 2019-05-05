Reds go deep on 3 pitches for early 4-0 lead over Giants

Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez hits a two-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Cincinnati. AP Photo

Eugenio Suarez, Jesse Winker and Derek Dietrich hit home runs on three consecutive Jeff Samardzija pitches.

Suarez followed Joey Votto's leadoff bloop single to center with a drive that just cleared the fence down the right field line. Winker and Dietrich followed with first-pitch, drives to right-center, Dietrich turning his entire body to stare into the Reds dugout as he danced up the first base line after his fourth home run in three games. The homers made it 4-0.

The Reds were wearing throwback uniforms in honor of their 1911 team. Dietrich drew a fake mustache with eye black to further the old-time look.

Nick Senzel lined out in the next at-bat.

The home runs were each player's ninth of the season and gave the Reds 11 in the first three games of the four-game series against the Giants.

The Reds hit back-to-back-to-back home runs for the second time this season. Matt Kemp, Suarez and Scott Schebler all went deep against Wei-Yin Chen on April 9 against Miami.