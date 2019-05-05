Tsitsipas breaks through on clay to win Estoril Open

Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece defeated Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the Estoril Open final to claim his first clay-court title on Sunday.

Tsitsipas' two other titles were on hard courts at Marseille in February and Stockholm last year.

"This title means a lot to me. It's on clay, it's one of my preferred surfaces," the 20-year-old Tsitsipas said. "Next is grass, or maybe even more clay-court titles this year, that would be wonderful."

Tsitsipas broke his Uruguayan opponent twice and only gave up one service match on his way to victory.