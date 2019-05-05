Cameron, Lugo lift Toledo over Columbus 4-3

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Daz Cameron homered and doubled, scoring two runs as the Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Columbus Clippers 4-3 on Sunday.

Dawel Lugo singled three times for Toledo.

Trailing 1-0, the Mud Hens took the lead for good with two runs in the second inning. Cameron hit a solo home run en route to the one-run lead.

The Mud Hens later tacked on a run in both the fourth and sixth innings. In the fourth, Danny Woodrow hit an RBI single, while Pete Kozma hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Cameron Rupp in the sixth.

Columbus saw its comeback attempt come up short after Bobby Bradley hit an RBI single, driving in Ryan Flaherty in the eighth inning to cut the Toledo lead to 4-3.

Toledo left-hander Matt Hall (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Evan Mitchell (0-1) took the loss in the International League game after giving up two runs and six hits over three innings.