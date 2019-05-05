Higashioka leads Scranton/WB to 14-3 win over Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Kyle Higashioka hit two home runs and drove in seven runs, as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Syracuse Mets 14-3 on Sunday. The RailRiders swept the three-game series with the win.

Higashioka hit a two-run shot in the third inning and then hit a grand slam in the fourth, both off Mickey Jannis. Zack Zehner homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple in the win.

Kaleb Ort (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Syracuse starter Jannis (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Carlos Gomez homered, doubled and singled, driving home two runs for the Mets.

With the win, Scranton/WB improved to 4-1 against Syracuse this season.