Manning, Scivicque spur Erie to 5-0 win over Bowie

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Kade Scivicque homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Matt Manning struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the Erie SeaWolves defeated the Bowie Baysox 5-0 on Sunday.

Manning (3-1) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing three hits.

Erie scored four runs in the fourth, including a two-run home run by Jake Rogers and a solo home run by Scivicque. The SeaWolves scored again in the fifth inning, when Scivicque hit an RBI single, driving in Jose Azocar.

Marcos Molina (1-4) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out four and walked four.

The Baysox were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the SeaWolves' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

Erie improved to 8-2 against Bowie this season.