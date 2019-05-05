Junk, Castillo lead Tampa to 2-1 win over Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Janson Junk tossed a three-hit complete game and Diego Castillo doubled and singled, as the Tampa Tarpons topped the Florida Fire Frogs 2-1 on Sunday.

Junk (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked one while allowing one run.

Florida started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Riley Unroe stole third and then scored on a double play.

The Tarpons took the lead for good with two runs in the fourth inning. Isiah Gilliam scored on a wild pitch en route to the one-run lead.

Jasseel De La Cruz (1-1) went six innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out nine and walked two.