Diamondbacks visit the Rockies after Weaver’s solid showing

Arizona Diamondbacks (20-13, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (15-19, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke (5-1, 3.27 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (5-2, 2.94 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Rockies are 3-8 against the rest of their division. Colorado ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .236 batting average. David Dahl leads the team with an average of .302.

The Diamondbacks are 6-7 against NL West Division opponents. Arizona has slugged .474, good for second in the National League. Christian Walker leads the team with a .611 slugging percentage, including 20 extra-base hits and seven home runs. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 9-2. Luke Weaver notched his third victory and Nick Ahmed went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Kyle Freeland took his fifth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 27 RBIs and is batting .299. Charlie Blackmon is 14-for-44 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with nine home runs and has 26 RBIs. Eduardo Escobar has 19 hits and is batting .452 over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .254 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Diamondbacks: 8-2, .254 batting average, 2.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (left elbow flexor strain), Jake McGee: 10-day IL (knee), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad), Daniel Murphy: 7-day IL (back).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Adam Jones: day-to-day (illness), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (quad).