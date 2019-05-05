Smyly expected to start for the Rangers against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (15-18, fourth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (15-16, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both Toronto and Texas are looking for a series win with a victory.

The Rangers are 11-7 on their home turf. Texas has slugged .452, good for fourth in the American League. Joey Gallo leads the club with a .670 slugging percentage, including 16 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Blue Jays are 8-10 on the road. Toronto has a team on-base percentage of .293, led by Justin Smoak with a mark of .370. The Rangers won the last meeting 8-5. Lance Lynn earned his fourth victory and Isiah Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs for Texas. Thomas Pannone registered his third loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Rangers with 26 RBIs and is batting .268. Danny Santana has 14 hits and is batting .350 over the last 10 games for Texas.

Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 33 hits and is batting .287. Brandon Drury is 12-for-41 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .257 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .226 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 10-day IL (arm), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 10-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ronald Guzman: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: 10-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).