Struggling Cardinals look to break 3-game skid

St. Louis Cardinals (20-13, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (18-12, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (3-2, 3.73 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Cubs: Jose Quintana (3-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Cubs are 5-3 against the rest of their division. Chicago has slugged .454, good for third in the National League. Javier Baez leads the team with a .659 slugging percentage, including 21 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Cardinals are 8-9 in road games. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the MLB. Jose Martinez leads the team with a mark of .364. The Cubs won the last meeting 6-5. Brandon Kintzler earned his first victory and Taylor Davis went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Chicago. John Brebbia took his first loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baez leads the Cubs with 11 home runs and has 26 RBIs. Anthony Rizzo is 13-for-40 with four doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 29 RBIs and is batting .261. Lane Thomas is 4-for-10 with a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .252 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cubs Injuries: Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Mike Montgomery: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Descalso: day-to-day (left ankle soreness), Victor Caratini: 10-day IL (hand).

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Carlos Martinez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Justin Williams: 10-day IL (hand).