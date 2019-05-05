Wilson, Hernandez lead the way for Fresno

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Jacob Wilson doubled and singled as the Fresno Grizzlies beat the Las Vegas Aviators 10-7 on Saturday.

Yadiel Hernandez homered and singled with a couple of runs and two RBIs for Fresno.

Fresno scored in six different innings in the victory, including the first, when it scored four runs, including a two-run home run by Hernandez.

J.J. Hoover (1-0) got the win in relief while Kyle Lobstein (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

In the losing effort, Jorge Mateo, Corban Joseph and Dustin Fowler each had three hits for Las Vegas.